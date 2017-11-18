Jorginho: 'No Brazil-Italy regrets'

Napoli midfielder Jorginho reveals his “head was spinning for a couple of days” when he had to choose between Brazil and Italy, but has “no regrets.”

His assist gave Lorenzo Insigne the opening goal in tonight’s 2-1 win over Milan before Piotr Zielinski added a second.

“It’s an important victory in the Scudetto race and very difficult against a great side like Milan,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We could’ve finished it off earlier, but unfortunately we left the game open and had to suffer under pressure at the end. Bringing home the three points was the most important thing.”

Jorginho finally received his competitive Italy debut this week, but it was in a 0-0 play-off draw with Sweden, knocking the Azzurri out of the 2018 World Cup 1-0 on aggregate.

“It hurts, but we have to turn the page and leave this elimination behind us, otherwise it’s going to be difficult to get back on our feet.”

The fact Jorginho played for the Nazionale means he can no longer accept a call from Brazil, the land of his birth.

“I’ll be honest, they were difficult days for me, but also wonderful ones. Having a choice like that, which is so important for your life and career, is not easy.

“Up until a month ago, I had no hope of getting a Brazil call and wasn’t even considering it. Then they rang and said they were observing me, so it was impossible to just ignore that. It’s still Brazil and it’s still where I was born.

“My head was spinning for a couple of days, but I made my decision and I do not regret it. I am very happy to play for Italy, I hope to bring great joy to the fans, as I love this country.”

