Lopez: 'Cagliari get points everywhere'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez warns Cagliari “must be ready to pick up points everywhere” after a 1-0 victory away to Udinese.

The result was decided by Joao Pedro pouncing on some awful defending.

“We knew that Udinese are a physical team who play with great intensity,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“We came here to play a great game and we did it. We struggled a little on knock-downs, but still proved our capabilities. As I told the lads, we must be ready to pick up points everywhere.

“You cannot afford distractions in Serie A, you cannot fall asleep at the wheel. We put in our performance and have the right qualities.

“Joao Pedro is useful both as a forward and in a deeper role. He doesn’t give as much quantity in midfield as other choices, but he can always do something on the ball.”

