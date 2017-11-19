NEWS
Sunday November 19 2017
Del Neri: 'Udinese step backwards'
By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri admits Udinese “were below par and took a step backwards” in their 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari.

The Friulani were jeered off the pitch at the Dacia Arena after dismal defending allowed Joao Pedro to prod home undisturbed.

“It was a performance that was below par. We took a step backwards compared to previous games,” confessed the Coach to Rai Sport.

“It’s possible that not playing for almost a month was an influence, but the performance was simply not up to our usual standards.”

Between the game with Lazio being postponed due to floods and the two-week break for international duty, Udinese hadn’t played a competitive match since October 22.

