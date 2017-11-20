Santon hails Spalletti impact

By Football Italia staff

Davide Santon has hailed Luciano Spalletti for making “a big change” at Inter and addressing his ‘problems’ after his first full appearance in a year.

Santon started at left-back for Inter in their 2-0 victory over Atalanta, marking the first time the former Newcastle United defender had completed 90 minutes since a 3-0 win against Crotone last November.

“I’m young, but I’ve been in football for a long time, starting when I was 17 years old,” he told Premium Sport.

“I had problems that also took me out of Italy, but I still feel young. There was a big change this season.

“What Spalletti is doing is allowing everyone to work and train the best they can.

“Our strength is that we all feel important, and that’s essential for a group that want to do important things.

“Today was exactly one year since I last played a game in full, so it was tough. Last season didn’t go well for me, but I never gave up.

“I’ve tried to do my best, and with the Coach, I’ve always felt an affinity with him. I know what he wants and that I must give more.

“Still, the win was important, as well as not conceding any goals against a physical team like Atalanta.

“The Coach has everything in his locker: he has an incredible desire to win and he’s transmitted it to all of us.

“When we go out, we know what to do. We feel organised. Continuity’s a very important thing and something we’ve lacked in recent years.”

