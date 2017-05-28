NEWS
Sunday May 28 2017
Incredible Crotone send Empoli down!
By Football Italia staff

Crotone have completed the incredible comeback to stay in Serie A and send Empoli down, as the Tuscans lost 2-1 to already-relegated Palermo.

The Squali never got out of the top three until the final round, but have put together a remarkable run of results in recent weeks.

Empoli would’ve been safe if they beat Palermo in Sicily, but instead they were beaten 2-1 and drop down into Serie B.

Crotone got the result they needed, beating 10-man Lazio 3-1 with a brace from Andrea Nalini.

It was their first ever Serie A campaign, but it won’t be the last.

