Donnarumma answers Milan tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Gianluigi Donnarumma is meeting Mino Raiola today, as they weigh up Milan’s offer of a renewal.

The goalkeeper is out of contract next summer, and the Rossoneri are determined to tie him to a longer contract.

However, his agent has been noncommittal on the issue, leading to fears the 18-year-old could be sold this summer.

According to MilanNews, Donnarumma and his family are meeting with Raiola in Monte Carlo today, and they will give their official response on the contract tomorrow.

It’s believed the Diavolo are offering around €4.7m net per season, and the goalkeeper wants to stay with the club.

However, Raiola wants clauses inserted into the deal and that could prove to be a decisive stumbling block.