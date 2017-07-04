Gaudino: 'Chievo great opportunity'

By Football Italia staff

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Gianluca Gaudino sees Chievo as “an excellent opportunity for my career.”

The 20-year-old came up through the Bayern academy, having been born in Germany to an Italian father, and completed the transfer this week.

“I am happy to be at Verona,” Gaudino told Chievo TV.

“I think the move from St Gallen to Chievo is an excellent opportunity for my career. I’ll give my absolute best.

“You could describe me as a very technical player, I like to play the ball and provide assists for my teammates. I came up through the Bayern academy and learned a lot from Pep Guardiola, as well as my experiences abroad on loan.

“I can’t wait to start pre-season training with Chievo.”

Image via chievoverona.it