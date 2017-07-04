NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Gaudino: 'Chievo great opportunity'
By Football Italia staff

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Gianluca Gaudino sees Chievo as “an excellent opportunity for my career.”

The 20-year-old came up through the Bayern academy, having been born in Germany to an Italian father, and completed the transfer this week.

“I am happy to be at Verona,” Gaudino told Chievo TV.

“I think the move from St Gallen to Chievo is an excellent opportunity for my career. I’ll give my absolute best.

“You could describe me as a very technical player, I like to play the ball and provide assists for my teammates. I came up through the Bayern academy and learned a lot from Pep Guardiola, as well as my experiences abroad on loan.

“I can’t wait to start pre-season training with Chievo.”

Image via chievoverona.it

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies