Conti: 'I'll be back stronger'

By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Andrea Conti underwent ACL surgery today and sent a message from his hospital bed. “I’ll be back even stronger.”

The former Atalanta player sustained the injury in his left knee during training on Friday.

He went under the knife with Professor Schonhuber’s team and is expected to be out of action for six months.

“The surgery went perfectly,” wrote Conti on his Instagram account.

“We begin again from here, from this bed, from physiotherapy, from the desire to never give up and always smile, from the desire to get back on to the pitch not like I was before, but even stronger, because this ‘incident’ certainly won’t hold me back…

“I consider myself fortunate, because I discovered that many people care for me; starting from my club, who I will always be grateful to for what they are doing for me, through my fantastic teammates, the fans who make their support felt and all those who dedicated even just one minute of their time to send me a message.

“Then there’s all the love of my family, my girlfriend and my closest friends, who give me incredible strength and make me invincible!

“I am ready to face this new challenge and I don’t care how long it will take, because I have an incredible desire to be a protagonist again and smash it: a season as protagonists awaits us, and I still want to be a part of it!”