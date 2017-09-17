NEWS
Sunday September 17 2017
Dybala hat-trick stuns Sassuolo
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala got his second hat-trick of the season, eight goals in four games, to mark his 100th Juventus appearance and conquer Sassuolo 3-1.

The Bianconeri maintained their 100 per cent Serie A record this season and much of the credit for that goes to La Joya, who single-handedly took over the Mapei Stadium.

His first was a left-footed volley from the edge of the box, the second a Ronaldinho-esque toe-poke to surprise the goalkeeper and the third a divine free kick.

Sassuolo managed to get a consolation goal through Matteo Politano after Stephan Lichtsteiner slipped.

Dybala set several records, becoming the first Juventus player ever to score in each of the opening four rounds of the season.

He is also the first since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2011-12 to score eight goals in the first four games in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfold on the LIVEBLOG.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies