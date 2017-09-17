Dybala hat-trick stuns Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala got his second hat-trick of the season, eight goals in four games, to mark his 100th Juventus appearance and conquer Sassuolo 3-1.

The Bianconeri maintained their 100 per cent Serie A record this season and much of the credit for that goes to La Joya, who single-handedly took over the Mapei Stadium.

His first was a left-footed volley from the edge of the box, the second a Ronaldinho-esque toe-poke to surprise the goalkeeper and the third a divine free kick.

Sassuolo managed to get a consolation goal through Matteo Politano after Stephan Lichtsteiner slipped.

Dybala set several records, becoming the first Juventus player ever to score in each of the opening four rounds of the season.

He is also the first since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2011-12 to score eight goals in the first four games in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

