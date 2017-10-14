NEWS
Saturday October 14 2017
Mirabelli denies Petkovic meeting
By Football Italia staff

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli called reports of a meeting with Switzerland Coach Vladimir Petkovic “science fiction.”

Swiss newspaper Blick claimed that while Mirabelli was in Lisbon to bring Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva back to Milan with a private jet after the World Cup qualifier, he was also there for talks with Petkovic.

“Me in Lisbon for Petkovic? Science fiction,” wrote Mirabelli on Twitter.

“It’s wrong even to think that. Never mind the chatter, all united for the Derby di Milano!”

He accompanied it with a photograph of Mirabelli standing with CEO Marco Fassone and Coach Vincenzo Montella.

