Cornelius rescues Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Danish striker Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to give Atalanta a slender victory over Bologna.

The hosts missed injured Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez and took a long time to find the breakthrough, but got it when substitute Cornelius spun round to fire in a Remo Freuler assist at the near post.

Simone Verdi threatened an equaliser and Giancarlo Gonzalez saw red late on for Bologna.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s eight Serie A games unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.