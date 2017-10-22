Baroni: 'Benevento keep believing'

By Football Italia staff

Benevento Coach Marco Baroni concedes nine straight defeats put them in “a difficult situation, but we’ve got to keep believing.”

Le Streghe were crushed 3-0 at home by Fiorentina this afternoon and have now lost all nine of their Serie A matches.

“We are going through a difficult situation which puts everyone ill-at-ease, but the team still believes and we can only get out of this by continuing to believe,” Baroni told Radio Rai.

“We need to get some important players back from injury. It’s not a lucky time for us, as shown by Danilo Cataldi hitting the upright today.

“The team took a good approach to the game and created chances, but we have problems when it comes to finishing them. Conceding the second goal straight after the restart made everything more difficult.”

Baroni was asked about reports he could be sacked tomorrow, with Roberto De Zerbi the favourite to step in.

“I am not thinking about that. I care too much about this team and Benevento. I just want to find a solution along with the lads.”