Giampaolo plays down Inter talk

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo insists he was ‘joking’ when he said he wanted to coach Inter one day.

Giampaolo stated earlier on Monday that he had a ‘passion’ for Inter, but the former Empoli boss assured he was only thinking about “playing our game and seeing the impact it makes” at San Siro.

“We’ve had no time to prepare for the game properly, but that’s also true for our opponents,” he said at a Press conference ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“For now, Inter have the characteristics of a top team. Spalletti’s done a great job: he loves me, but he was exaggerating when he said that we were immediately behind the top teams.

“There’s still a lot of the season left. The win against Crotone has already been forgotten, we’re only focusing on the Nerazzurri.

“Inter have top players and numbers, but we’ll go to Milan to play our game and see the impact makes.

“Comparisons? If Sarri is Minister for Economic Affairs and and Spalletti is Secretary of Defence, I see myself politically as the opposition.

“Will I be at Inter in the future? It was just a joke. I’m fine here.”