Serie B: Perugia sack Giunti

By Football Italia staff

Perugia fired Coach Federico Giunti after a 3-0 home defeat to bottom of the Serie B table side Cesena.

The Grifone had been top in the early rounds, but collapsed in recent weeks with five consecutive defeats.

This evening’s 3-0 at home to Cesena proved the final straw for director of sport Roberto Goretti.

“We spoke with the Coach and decided not to continue this rapport, even though we are all responsible and not just him,” Goretti told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“We have to apologise to the fans for this series of incredible defeats and considering what we saw tonight, it was just indefensible.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone else to replace him, so over the next few days we’ll make the best decision.”

Giunti, a former Perugia player, had only taken over this summer and lasted for 12 games.