Sporting CP boss Jorge Jesus has rejected the idea that he could become Milan’s next Coach. “I don’t care about these rumours.”
Jesus had reportedly been sounded out as a possible candidate to replace Vincenzo Montella, but the 63-year-old made it clear he was only focused on guiding Sporting to the Portuguese title.
“I’m only focused on Sporting. I don’t care about these rumours,” he said at a Press conference.
“I’m only thinking about the game against Rio Ave and then the Champions League.
“A Coach’s career goes day by day. Things have to happen naturally. That’s what I think, regardless of the rumours.
“My objective is only to become champions with Sporting. I’m passionate about football, I still don’t know when I’m going to stop coaching.”