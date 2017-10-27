Jorge Jesus rejects Milan links

Sporting CP boss Jorge Jesus has rejected the idea that he could become Milan’s next Coach. “I don’t care about these rumours.”

Jesus had reportedly been sounded out as a possible candidate to replace Vincenzo Montella, but the 63-year-old made it clear he was only focused on guiding Sporting to the Portuguese title.

“I’m only focused on Sporting. I don’t care about these rumours,” he said at a Press conference.

“I’m only thinking about the game against Rio Ave and then the Champions League.

“A Coach’s career goes day by day. Things have to happen naturally. That’s what I think, regardless of the rumours.

“My objective is only to become champions with Sporting. I’m passionate about football, I still don’t know when I’m going to stop coaching.”