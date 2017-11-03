Ghoulam surgery successful

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam can begin his recovery from an ACL injury after undergoing on successful operation on Friday.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ghoulam encountered no problems during his operation at Villa Stuart clinic and will begin his path to recovery “in the next few hours.”

However, the left-back is not expected back until towards the end of the season and could be replaced at San Paolo by Sime Vrsajlko.

