Marotta: 'Juve want Champions League'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta discussed investments, Blaise Matuidi, why VAR will “legitimise” their success and that Champions League ambition.

The director spoke to Il Giornale newspaper and you can read the rest of his comments here.

“Having the Agnelli family at the helm for 94 years gives a sense of belonging. Having an Agnelli as President is an added bonus,” said Marotta after the 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

“Andrea Agnelli created a winning model and the core business is football, but you must also have an invisible team behind you ensuring support in all areas. Agnelli had long-term vision with two principles: competence and delegation. Everything at Juve is aimed towards victory.”

However, that does not mean the Bianconeri intend to invest all their revenue on one or two big players.

“With Gonzalo Higuain, we had an opportunity during an historic moment as he left Napoli and we considered it a suitable investment, but you can’t be expected to spend €90-100m every summer.

“The truth is, we defined the Higuain deal before selling Paul Pogba to Manchester United, although obviously that move was predictable and it facilitated our bid for Pipita.

“I do not agree with those who said we overpaid for Blaise Matuidi, as €20m plus bonuses for a fully-fit player with character and experience is sustainable. Don’t forget, we sold Leonardo Bonucci for €40m…

“I think the squad has only expressed itself to 70 per cent of its real capabilities. I do believe this is the most balanced Juve side I’ve worked with.

“I am convinced that if we want to win in Italy, the core of the team must always be Italian. When you play against provincial clubs, the foreign players struggle to understand that every side plays the game of a lifetime against Juventus.”

Gianluca Vialli suggested the introduction of the video assistant referee technology in Serie A this season would act as extra motivation for Juventus, as they would finally hit back at those say they are favoured by referees.

“Regardless of that, it is our duty to win every time,” replied Marotta. “We were built for the Scudetto and not winning it would be a defeat. We don’t fear VAR, in fact it can help legitimise our victories.

“For example, we have already received three penalties, the same number we were awarded throughout all of last season. Admittedly, we didn’t convert all of them… The trouble with being strong is that it breeds envy, just as there is no culture of accepting defeat.

“Napoli play beautiful football, but every team has its DNA. Juve’s symbol is the torn sock that Giampiero Boniperti kept in his office.”

While Juve have won the Serie A title six times in a row, they also lost two Champions League Finals in three years.

“The Champions League depends on many factors. We were eliminated in Istanbul with Galatasaray because it snowed. In any case, in recent years I maintain the best team won in the end.

“My journey with Juventus is not finished and there is this challenge that we want to win the Champions League. Even after that, I don’t see myself at another club. When Agnelli wants me to go, I see myself working with the Federation.”

Before his experience in Turin, Marotta was the director of sport at a Sampdoria side that qualified for the Champions League play-offs, so what were his best career deals?

“Selling Pierluigi Casiraghi to Boniperti’s Juventus, as that was a sign of my future destiny. Bringing Antonio Cassano to Sampdoria from Real Madrid, as we were recuperating a lost talent.

“Selling Pogba to Manchester United was a fine move on a professional level.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!