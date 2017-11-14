Braida: 'No Roma-Vidal talks'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona consultant Ariedo Braida denies Roma are in negotiations to sign Aleix Vidal. “I have not had any contact with them for the player.”

There have been reports in both Italy and Spain that Giallorossi director of sport Monchi was pushing to take the former Sevilla right-back in the January transfer window.

“I have no news on this and have not had any contact with Roma for the player,” Braida told LaRoma24.it.

The 28-year-old has made just seven appearances in all competition for the Catalans this season.

