NEWS
Tuesday November 14 2017
Braida: 'No Roma-Vidal talks'
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona consultant Ariedo Braida denies Roma are in negotiations to sign Aleix Vidal. “I have not had any contact with them for the player.”

There have been reports in both Italy and Spain that Giallorossi director of sport Monchi was pushing to take the former Sevilla right-back in the January transfer window.

“I have no news on this and have not had any contact with Roma for the player,” Braida told LaRoma24.it.

The 28-year-old has made just seven appearances in all competition for the Catalans this season.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies