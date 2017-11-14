Ventura: 'I only lost two games'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura is still refusing to resign after failing to get Italy to the World Cup and insists “I lost only two games in two years.”

The CT is considered largely responsible for the 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden, but is under contract until June 2020 and is yet to hand in his resignation.

TV show Le Iene caught up with Ventura as he was boarding a flight for Bari and aired the brief interview in full this evening.

“I can’t talk now. In future you will have all my time and readiness to discuss this issue,” he replied when asked if he would resign.

“I apologised to the Italians for the sporting result. It's horrible to see a World Cup without Italy, but it's done now and I can't do anything about it.

"I still had some of the best results of the last 40 years: I lost only two games in two years.”

Ventura then asked for some ‘manners’ from the interviewer and was asked “with good manners, will you resign or not?”

He replied: “Yes.”

It's reported Ventura then sent a text message to news agency ANSA insisting he never said that, even though it is on camera.

The FIGC is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, with President Carlo Tavecchio also facing pressure to resign.

