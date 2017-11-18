Ranieri offered Italy job?

By Football Italia staff

Nantes Coach Claudio Ranieri has reportedly been approached for the Italy job after Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Max Allegri ruled themselves out.

A new tactician is required, as Giampiero Ventura was sacked after losing the 2018 World Cup play-off to Sweden, 1-0 on aggregate.

Ancelotti was the first choice, but today agent and intermediary Giovanni Branchini told Radio Deejay that the former Bayern Munich man was going to turn it down.

He is unconvinced by the project and lack of reforms in the FIGC, along with confusion over the status of Federation President Carlo Tavecchio.

According to Calcionews24.com, the latest name contacted by the FIGC is Ranieri, who is currently doing very well in Ligue 1 with Nantes.

Ranieri is most famous for taking Leicester City to the Premier League title against all odds, but he has some bad experiences with international football.

He lasted only a few months on the bench of Greece in 2014, proving to be an abject failure with one point from four games.

That included a shock 1-0 home defeat to the Faroe Islands.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!