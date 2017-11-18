Inzaghi blames Bastos errors

Simone Inzaghi laid the blame squarely on Bastos after Lazio lost 2-1 to rivals Roma. “If you make two huge errors like that, you lose.”

Bastos was at fault for both Giallorossi goals, as he tripped Aleksandar Kolarov for a penalty and moments later gave the ball away for Radja Nainggolan’s low drive.

“In the first half it was fairly guarded from both sides, with Roma pushing higher, but without actually causing us any problems. In fact, we had two dangerous counter-attacks with Adam Marusic and Luis Alberto,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“In the second half, the spaces were going to open up and I would’ve made a few changes to make the most of that, but when you see two huge individual errors like that, you will lose a derby.

“I’ve played in derbies like this, I know that individual incidents are decisive and they went Roma’s way because of our own fault and that’s how they won the game.

“We knew they would press us and not allow us to play our usual style of football. In the second half we could’ve found the spaces, but with two naïve errors in four minutes, defeat was inevitable.”

Lazio had been on a run of nine consecutive victories between Serie A and the Europa League.

“It’s disappointing for us and for the fans, but last season we lost the first derby and won the second. We must get back on track. I know it’s difficult, but we’ve been through this before and can get back stronger than before.”

