Lega Pro: Everyone must go!

By Football Italia staff

Lega Pro chief Gabriele Gravina has called for Carlo Tavecchio and his entire FIGC council to step down and backed Giancarlo Abete to return.

Gravina took his pleas for Tavecchio to resign one step further as he also demanded his fellow board members to follow suit and nominated Abete, who was President of the FIGC between 2007 and 2014, as his pick to succeed the 74-year-old.

“I don’t know if Tavecchio will get the numbers he needs, but we didn’t vote for him and we’ve always been critical of his work, although we’ve always respected him,” the man in charge of Italian football’s third tier told CalcioNews24.

“I’m certain of what we’ll propose, which is for the entire Federal Council to step down.

“Abete? He represents the interests of the League and wants to see very good football, which is in line with the attitude that Lega Pro will have in the Council.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!