Monday November 20 2017
Tavecchio confirms FIGC exit
By Football Italia staff

Carlo Tavecchio has confirmed his resignation from the FIGC. “I apologise to all Italians.”

Tavecchio announced his decision to step down at an FIGC meeting on Monday, and the 74-year-old admitted he ‘failed’ his country after a three-year spell that ended with the Azzurri failing to qualify for the World Cup.

“I’m sorry,” he told his fellow councillors.

“I’m leaving because I failed. I apologise to all Italians. Now’s the time for Italian football to embark on a new era and not just the usual round of armchairs.

“Political ambitions and profiteering prevented us from confronting the reasons for this outcome, and I’ve taken note of the change in attitude from some of you.”

