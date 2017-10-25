Mihajlovic: 'Torino need changes'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic admitted his Torino job is in doubt after a 3-0 loss to Fiorentina and explained his Anne Frank gaffe.

The Granata are going through a crisis right now, suffering another heavy 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina this evening.

“I am very angry, but I can’t shout and scream every time. I am angered by the results, as something went wrong after the derby defeat and we need to make changes,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Perhaps my attitude has to change too, as I thought I was dealing with a mature team. If I still have time to turn this around, I’ll start doing things my way. It’s not a democracy, I give the orders. It’s not a tactical issue, but the spirit of Toro is slowly leaving us.

“When results don’t come, a Coach is at the mercy of his club. As long as I am the Toro Coach, I will put in the utmost effort.”

Mihajlovic also caused a great deal of controversy during his Press conference on Tuesday when asked about Lazio fans printing stickers of Holocaust icon Anne Frank wearing a Roma jersey.

The Serbian tactician replied: “Who is that?” and insisted he didn’t know this story.

“I want to clarify something. I said yesterday that I hadn’t read the papers or checked the news, so I was being asked about Andrea Belotti and the next thing was about Anne Frank. It was a big leap, I was confused and didn’t understand the context. I didn’t know what had happened with the Lazio fans.

“I was more perplexed than anything else. Not knowing the situation, I preferred not to talk about such a delicate issue in case I said something wrong.

“I am against all forms of racism and every week I am on the end of gratuitous insults from the crowds in the stadium. In school, in Serbia, they taught us Ivo Andric, not Anne Frank. I don’t see why it’s so bad not to know much about her.”